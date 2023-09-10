Three takeaways from Jackson State's football win over Southern

Jackson State football played in front of a crowd of 29,962 in its 27-14 victory over Southern at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday.

Tigers coach T.C. Taylor went into the game seeking answers about the team's toughness on both sides of the ball and about its quarterback, Jason Brown.

Taylor found positive answers about both, along with some other players against Southern (0-2).

Not a rivalry anymore

Jackson State (1-1) spoiled Southern's home opener, known as the The Pete Richardson Classic. Eric Dooley, in his second season as Southern coach, has lost to Jackson State four times in a row, including his last two seasons at Prairie View A&M.

Jackson State's physical style of punishing defense left some of the Southern receivers answering questions carefully about whether its quarterback, Harold Blood, had the ability to get the ball to them.

"Football is physical," Dooley said, "blocking and tackling. There is no difference to me. I thought they (Jackson State) had a good team last year and a good team this year."

New weapons unleashed

Jackson State had offensive weapons that have not played much this season. Running back Desmond Moultrie ran the ball hard and seems to be the second back in the rotation. He ran for a 15-yard touchdown and was effective catching the ball out of the backfield.

Wide receiver Andre Hunt scored on an 80-yard end-around reverse and picked up several key blocks, but the biggest was by Duke Miller, who blocked two defensive backs to spring him the last 15 yards.

Quarterback Jason Brown was effective and did not throw an interception. He checked the ball down to his running backs out of the backfield, and underneath to receivers instead of high-risk throws. Brown also showed some elusiveness and ran the ball for positive yards when the opportunity presented itself.

Defense dominates and needs to every game

If there was ever a game that the Jackson State defense needed to show up, it was this one. The line of Devonta Davis, Phillip Webb, Antonio Doyle Jr., Jeremiah Williams and others played with a fury that resembled its showing in the season opener against South Carolina State. The D-line was able to get to the quarterback with its front four and when JSU brought the blitz, it forced Blood to throw the ball away or into coverage. He threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

Southern had success running the ball directly at JSU's defensive line. When adjustments were made, a few big pass plays kept Southern in the game.

Taylor found the answers he was looking for against Southern. The Tigers have the talent and potential to beat any team in the SWAC; he just needs to keep his team motivated for every game.

