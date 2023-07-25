Here are three takeaways from Gardner-Webb football media day

Tre Lamb isn’t shy about shedding a tear or two, particularly when reminiscing over how far the Gardner-Webb football program has come in short order.

“I get emotional thinking of the guys we brought in, what we started, what we had and reaping the benefits of that hard work,” he said.

After claiming its first conference title since 2003 and a victory in the FCS playoffs, raised expectations became one of the obvious benefits.

RUNNIN' INTO HISTORY: Gardner-Webb football wins Big South, earn FCS playoff bid

TOP DOG: Andrew Goodrich named GWU vice president and director of athletics

Gardner-Webb was selected to finish second in the newly formed Big South-Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Football Association on Tuesday during its media day in Nashville. The Runnin’ Bulldogs received 86 points, including a pair of first-place votes.

Southeast Missouri State is projected to win the league. The 2022 OVC champion received 96 points and six first-place votes. UT Martin is picked to finish third, followed by Tennessee Tech.

“(Gardner-Webb has) aspirations to do better than last year; we want to compete for a national championship,” said Gardner-Webb senior running back Narii Gaither. “We have the talent to do so. Hopefully we can reap the harvest of our hard work.”

Added Lamb: “You can talk about this stuff; what we’ve won, how we’re going to get (teams’) best shot. But once the ball is kicked off, none of that matters.”

Gardner-Webb kicks off the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Appalachian State. Its 2023 home debut will be Sept. 9 against Elon.

Here are other tidbits from Gardner-Webb’s time at Big South-OVC football media day.

Gardner-Webb junior defensive end Ty French looks on from the sidelines as the Bulldogs face North Carolina A&T Saturday afternoon at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium at Gardner-Webb University in Shelby, NC. Gardner-Webb defeated North Carolina A&T 38-17.

Gardner-Webb football in the spotlight

Eleven Gardner-Webb players were selected to the 2023 Big South-OVC watch list, including five who were named first team all-conference performers in 2022.

Leading the way is Gaither, who rushed for 1,019 yards and seven touchdowns last fall. He rushed for more than 100 yards in five games, including 245 yards and two TDs in the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ FCS playoff win at Eastern Kentucky.

French is the team’s top returnee on defense. The reigning Big South Defensive Player of the Year, he set the league’s single-season sack record (11.5). He also tallied 72 tackles (15 for a loss), an interception and a fumble.

Others mentioned include 2022 Big South Defensive Freshman of the Year Ty Anderson, Jamari Brown, Brennan McGuire, leading tackler William McRainey, Raequan Ousley, Ian Sauter, A.J. Thomas, Gabe Thompson and Jamie Wilson.

Position battles

Gardner-Webb will break in a new quarterback this fall following the graduation of Big South Offensive Player of the Year Bailey Fisher. Though important, Lamb said voids at two other positions are more pressing.

T.J. Jones will man one cornerback position after starting 12 games last fall for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Ja’Kai Young and Jimmy Bowdry are among a host of players vying for the spot opposite of Jones.

Lamb expects an intense battle for the outside wide receiver position as well. A.J. Johnson, Karim Page, Brennan McGuire, Justin Franklin and Ephraim Floyd are among those expected to contend for playinhg time.

Gardner-Webb football coach Tre Lamb

Dawn of a new era

The 2023 season is also the first for the Big South-OVC Football Association.

With both conferences experiencing their share of changes over the past decade, the association was created in an effort to ensure the leagues were permitted the opportunity to compete in the FCS playoffs. Currently, the Big South-OVC is on a four-year contract.

Big South stalwarts Bryant, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, Lindenwood and Robert Morris are part of the association. Eastern Illinois, Southeast Missouri State, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin join from the OVC.

Lamb said he believes such has potential to make each program better. He also doesn’t mind the travel associated with the merger.

"Travel is what it is,” Lamb said. “We’re prepared for it. We enjoy going on the road, the kids like going to hotels and spending time together."

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Gardner-Webb football: Three takeaways from Big South-OVC media day