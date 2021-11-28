Three takeaways following Florida’s dominant win over Troy

Florida started the game off with a 13-0 run against Troy and never looked back in an 84-45 victory over the Trojans.

The Gators didn’t shoot the ball too well against Ohio State on Wednesday, but it was a different story against Troy. Myreon Jones drained his first few three-point attempts and Tyree Appleby, the hero against the Buckeyes, added a couple more from deep. The starting guard duo combined for 24 points and six three-pointers.

As well as the offense played for Florida, the defense might have been the bigger story forcing 21 turnovers. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. got his first start for Florida, giving the Gators a different spark to start the game. It became clear very quickly that Troy didn’t have the talent to keep up with Florida, and backups made their way into the game. Freshmen Elijah Kennedy and Kowacie Reeves played 13 minutes each in the win, a career-high for both players.

Colin Castleton didn’t need to be the star in this one, but he still managed to score 10 points and collect eight rebounds. The big man has been pivotal in some of the team’s early wins, but the guards have picked things up lately for the team.

You want defense? This team's got defense.

Matt Pendleton/USA TODAY Sports

Florida has forced more turnovers than it’s given up in each of its six games so far this season. The Gators smothered the Trojans early and eight different players stole the ball a combined 11 times from Troy. Five blocks and a few more turnovers forced by a tenacious defense raised the Trojans’ total to 21 on the day. Florida scored 32 of its 84 points off of turnovers.

When Troy was able to get to other side of the court, the Gators didn’t give up many good looks at the basket. The Trojans shot 32.1% from the field against Florida and shot 12.5% from beyond the arc.

It’s safe to say that after six games this Gators team has earned a reputation for having an intense defense. If they don’t swarm you early as they did in this one, they’ll get to you late as they did against Ohio State. These Gators take it personally when you score on them, and that’s a good sign to see from a team just starting to gel together.

Story continues

The Gators deserve to be ranked higher

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Florida is currently ranked No. 23 in the AP Poll and No. 24 in the Coaches Poll. Those both feel a little low after the whooping the Gators gave Troy on Sunday.

In fairness, those rankings came after just three games in the season. But now Florida is undefeated through six games and crushing lesser teams the same way a Duke, UCLA or Gonzaga might. That’s not to say that Florida is a top-ten team (yet), but the Gators deserve to be recognized as a legitimate threat to claim the SEC crown this year.

Troy is far from a perfect barometer of success, but a near 40-point win over the Trojans (along with a tournament win in Fort Myers) should be enough to get Florida the votes they need. Cracking the Top 15 seems realistic this week.

This is only the beginning for Phlandrous Fleming Jr.

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

A two-time defensive player of the year in the Big South Conference before transferring to Florida, it’s no surprise to see Phlandrous Fleming excelling on that side of the ball. In his first start for the Gators, Fleming notched 11 points, a steal, a block and six rebounds. Five of those boards came off the offensive glass, and that says a ton about who he is as a player.

Fleming hustles. If Florida wasn’t already known as a gritty bunch with Anthony Duruji in the starting lineup, adding Fleming should do the trick. He’ll drop 19 on Ohio State off the bench and lay out for a ball while up 30 against Troy. And we’re only six games into his career with the Gators.

Whether he’s in the lineup or playing sixth man for the night, Mike White found exactly what the Gators needed from the transfer portal in Fleming. He should continue to get better as the team spends more time on the court together, and there seems to be enough depth to rest him when necessary.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

1

1