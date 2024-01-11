Three takeaways from Florida’s blowout loss at Ole Miss Rebels

The Florida basketball team wrapped the 2023 calendar year with a six-game win streak and all seemed right in Gainesville. Now the team looks like it’s on the verge of a catastrophic collapse.

Florida’s defense fell apart on Wednesday night, giving up its early lead over the Ole Miss Rebels in the first half and failing to find a way to make the game competitive in the final minutes. The Rebels broke into triple-digits, trampling the Gators, 103-85.

Head coach Todd Golden and Co. traveled to Oxford, Mississippi, for the first road game of 2024, in hopes of gaining redemption following a home loss to the conference rival Kentucky Wildcats. The Gators failed to do so and looked abysmal at key points of the game

The free throw shooting is still lackluster, the turnovers are as killer as ever and Ole Miss is just an example of how the Gators will be outsized for most of the season.

Florida looked outsized, particularly by Ole Miss forward Jamarion Sharp

It was visible in the box score, and it was visible on the hardwood. The Gators may have won the total rebound battle, but the team looked small while their shots were getting swatted out of bounds.

Ole Miss senior forward Jamarion Sharp was the difference maker in the paint on Wednesday night, using his 7-foot-5-inch stature to collect nine blocks on the night, keeping Florida out of arm’s reach of a victory.

Florida head coach Todd Golden mentioned Sharp during the post-game presser.

“(Sharp) did a good job of protecting the rim, and that’s something that’s going to be an issue for teams that play Ole Miss if he’s able to play with that physicality at the rim,” Golden said. “He did a good job with the way that the game was played of protecting the rim, for sure.”

Ole Miss senior guard also got in on the swatting frenzy, racking up three huge blocks of his own and the most defensive rebounds for the Rebels (four).

The Gators will have plenty of opponents with towering players, so they need to find a way to adjust soon.

Even in a loss, Walter Clayton Jr. still has the hot hand

The Gators were dominated on every front, but the team’s leading scorer, guard Walter Clayton Jr, still found a way to play lights out against one of the top defenses in the SEC.

Clayton scored 23 points during the loss, including three makes from beyond the arc and hitting 2 of 3 free throw attempts. His only issue was something the entire Florida roster was trying to endure — the constant turnovers.

Clayton was tied for the team-worst plus/minus on the night with fellow guard Zyon Pullin, recording a minus-17. Not ideal when heading into the thick of the SEC schedule, but possible to fix.

The Gators are still lackluster at charity stripe, turnovers are bringing them further down

The Gators have struggled for most of the season at the free throw line, and the results no different Wednesday night as the team went a combined 18-of-26 at the charity stripe. Not that the missed free throws would win the game this time around, but it will continue to be a crutch down the line.

Another bullet in the foot for Florida is the sloppy turnovers. As mentioned before, Clayton and Pullin both recorded a minus-17 in the plus/minus column while the entire team tallied up 13 total turnovers. The Rebels took advantage of each possession, scoring 24 points off of UF turnovers.

Take all of those away, and the Gators are within one-point of a road win in Oxford.

Next up

Next up for Florida are the Arkansas Razorbacks, who come to the O’Connell Center on Saturday, Jan. 13. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 pm ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

