Three takeaways from Florida’s beatdown of Milwaukee

Coming off an emotional win over Florida State that snapped a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry series (enough to jump into polls), the No. 24 Gators didn’t appear to have a hangover at all. They led the whole way in an 81-45 victory over the Milwaukee Panthers at the O’Connell Center.

Florida only led by 11 at the half, but it outscored the Panthers 35-7 to start the second frame and held Milwaukee off the scoreboard for more than 10 minutes of game time en-route to the 36-point victory.

It was yet another dominant defensive showing, and the offense really found its stride in the second half. The victory puts a lot of momentum behind coach Mike White‘s team as it prepares for the Fort Myers Tip-Off, where it will face California in the opener on Monday night.

Here are three takeaways from the convincing win over Milwaukee.

Colin Castleton dominated once again

Much of the talk surrounding this team has been focused on Colin Castleton, and for good reason: the preseason First Team All-SEC selection is an absolute force at both ends of the court, and the game against Milwaukee was no different.

He led the Gators in scoring with 19 points, hitting nine of his 17 shots, and he notched another double-double with 10 rebounds. Though he only had one block in this game, he still shut down the paint, only allowing 26 points under the basket.

This Panthers frontcourt was clearly overmatched by Castleton, and the matchups in Fort Myers could be a better indicator of where he’s at in his development. But he shined in the win over Florida State on Sunday, and he was the star of the show once again on Thursday night.

UF held Patrick Baldwin Jr. in check

While the Panthers as a whole are not one of the more competitive mid-major teams in the country, there’s one factor that can make them competitive in any game: Patrick Baldwin Jr. The son of Milwaukee’s coach, Pat Baldwin, Baldwin Jr. was a five-star recruit in the 2021 class and chose to play for his father’s squad over offers from the likes of Duke and North Carolina.

Baldwin Jr. is projected to be a lottery pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and he’s one of the most talented players this defense will face all year. And for the most part, he was held in check.

He led the Panthers in scoring with 13 points, but it came on just 6 of 15 shooting. He entered the game having notched a double-double in each of his first two career games, and he was held to just three rebounds in this game.

Anthony Duruji mostly shut him down, but it wasn’t just him. Milwaukee’s top scorers, guards DeAndre Gholston and Josh Thomas, were held to just five points and four points respectively. Only one player other than Baldwin Jr., freshman guard Markeith Browning, scored in double figures as he totaled 11 coming off the bench.

This defense has looked dominant all season, and Thursday night was maybe its best performance, as it held the Panthers to just 31% shooting as a team and had as many defensive rebounds (35) as Milwaukee had total rebounds.

The offense has taken a significant step forward from last year

Especially at the end of the 2020-21 season, the Gators relied very heavily on hero ball from Tre Mann to score points. Through three games in 2021-22, that doesn’t seem to be the case at all. This team is moving the ball very well, and it’s setting up a lot of open looks.

Florida had 21 assists as a team, and it shot 47% from the field as a unit. After a slow start from behind the three point-line, the Gators eventually nailed 11 threes, though it came on 28 attempts. And it wasn’t just from downtown that they found success; 40 of the team’s 81 points came in the paint.

While Castleton led the team in scoring, three other players reached double figures. After scoring just two points in the first half, guard Tyree Appleby finished with 14. All but one of his shots was from three, and he was 4-of-7 from range. Meanwhile, Duruji scored 12 points (on several dunks) to go with seven rebounds in addition to his defensive efforts against Baldwin Jr.

Finally, Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored double digits for the first time this season, going 5 of 11 for 12 points playing 19 minutes coming off the bench.

It’s early in the season, and this team’s apparent offensive improvement will certainly be tested as the season goes on. But for now, this looks like one of the most formidable offenses White has had in Gainesville.

