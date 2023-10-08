Three takeaways from Florida Atlantic's gritty 20-17 win over Tulsa

BOCA RATON — Florida Atlantic started its inaugural season in the American Athletic Conference with a win after downing Tulsa at home 20-17 on Saturday evening.

The Owls (2-3 overall) needed this game “immensely” in head coach Tom Herman's own words, as FAU snapped a three-game skid and started a new chapter of Owl Football on the right foot.

“This was a big game,” Herman said. “And I don’t want to make it bigger than it being the next one, because it never is. But for us to have those tangible results was really important for us moving forward because these guys have worked harder than they’ve ever worked … all of it had been on blind faith and trust up until this point.”

The run game proved invaluable in the win as the weather deteriorated. Both Larry McCammon (130 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 26 touches) and Kobe Lewis (87 yards on six touches) registered single-game career highs in the backfield.

The Owls got off to a quick start. Jayden Williams reeled in an interception on the Golden Hurricane's opening drive that set the table for a 10-play, 85-yard touchdown drive McCammon capped off with a 3-yard touchdown carry.

McCammon punched in his second touchdown of the night on the Owls' next trip into the end zone just five minutes later with a 10-yard touchdown carry that extended the lead to 14-0.

Logan Lupo went 2-for-3 on field goals that gave FAU much needed breathing room. He also had a picture-perfect 71-yard punt late in the fourth quarter that forced Tulsa (3-3) to start a potential game-winning drive at its six-yard line.

FAU’s defense carried the load in the second half after the offense was held without a touchdown for the final two quarters. The linebacker core was quick to the gaps, complementing a secondary that came up with two interceptions. Desmond Tisdol registered a career-high eight tackles.

Here are three takeaways from the Owls’ first conference win in the AAC.

A win is a win, no matter how ugly it was

The harder the rain came down, the sloppier the game devolved. The FAU offense struggled to move the chains in the second half, scoring three points and gaining 164 yards.

Quarterback Daniel Richardson was held to just 36 yards on 6-of-9 passing in the second half, and finished 12 of 18 for 144 yards and one interception. Stepping in to shoulder the load was McCammon and Lewis, who both responded with career nights.

“They couldn’t stop the run,” McCammon said. “Our O-Line wanted to run the ball, they literally kept saying ‘let’s run the ball,’ so why not?”

Richardson said it was like playing backyard football."It was actually fun for a minute,” Richardson said. “At the end of the day as a quarterback, protecting the ball was the biggest thing. Just getting the ball into the running backs' hands. The running backs made a lot of great plays today, and the offensive line played a hell of a game.”

With the run game firing on all cylinders, it opened up receiver LaJohntay Wester for an extremely efficient night as well. Wester finished with 98 receiving yards on 9-of-11 targets.

In the second quarter, Wester let a ball go through his hands that Tulsa intercepted. After the Owl defense forced a three-and-out, Wester made up for it by taking a punt return 32 yards into Golden Hurricane territory. His return set FAU up for a 21-yard field goal from Lupo.

The defense answered when called upon

Tulsa never found a rhythm in the loss, thanks in large part to a swarming defensive front that collapsed the pocket with ease. Adding to a strong effort up front were the linebackers, who contributed to the six tackles-for-loss and two sacks the Owls had in the winning effort.

The secondary was active as well, helping contain Golden Hurricane quarterback Cardell Williams to 120 yards on 10-of-20 passing while reeling in two interceptions.

Tulsa made a switch under center to Braylon Braxton in the fourth quarter and he took off on a 46-yard rush that set up a 20-yard touchdown pass. The score shrunk the Owls’ lead to 20-17. After another three-and-out from the FAU offense, the defense had to rise to the occasion once again.

“Once we gave up that touchdown, we just came to the sideline and said we’ve still got to keep going no matter what the score is, we’ve got to keep playing,” Tisdol said. “I feel like in the past, we kind of hung our heads when we gave up stuff like that, but this group is definitely maturing.”

Lupo’s 71-yard punt to Tulsa’s six-yard-line certainly helped FAU’s situation. But the Golden Hurricane had just marched down the field on their previous possession, and they appeared poised to do it again after a few strikes from Braxton moved them to midfield.

On fourth-and-eight with just over one minute to play, Jackson Ambush broke through the line and brought Braxton down for a game-clinching sack.

“I was really confident,” Herman said. “Our defense has been playing great, save for those two drives … we found a way to bow our backs up a little bit and dig our cleats in the ground. I thought it was a really, really good call from Coach Roc [Bellantoni, defensive coordinator] at the end there to bring five and pressure the quarterback.”

Wins like this add fuel to the Owls’ expectations for an AAC championship

And what better start to that goal than being 1-0 in conference play? For Herman and crew, being able to execute when it mattered the most confirmed their expectations.

An impressive stat: the Owls finished the night with one penalty, and went nearly 50 minutes without any after a false start in the first quarter.

“The only long-term goal we had was to be competing for championships in late November and early December and we’re still on track to do that,” Herman said. “But we’ve got to make the same kind of improvements week over week that we’ve made here in the last few weeks.”

The Owls are looking to use this type of win as a springboard to Tampa, as they travel to AAC foe South Florida next week.

“Today was a statement game for us,” McCammon said. “To tell everyone we can run the ball, which we can do. I'm super excited for another game on the road. Another statement game for us so we’re going to celebrate the small wins today and throw it behind us tomorrow and get back to work.”

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Florida Atlantic Owls defeat Tulsa Golden Hurricane in AAC football