Three takeaways from first half of New Mexico State football fall camp

LAS CRUCES – The New Mexico State football team has added two potential defensive starters from Detroit to join redshirt sophomore defensive back and Michigan native, Andre Seldon.

Seldon's brother, Myles Rowser, transferred from Campbell University in May and Penn State transfer linebacker Jamari Buddin was part of Jerry Kill's second signing class in December. All three played high school football together at Belleville High School in the Detroit area — Seldon's experience last year played a key role in landing both players.

"It makes you more comfortable knowing that I have my boys with me and just gelling together like we always did back in high school," said Buddin, who is competing to replace two-year starter Chris Ojoh at weak side linebacker. "There are a lot of cats who are just like me, (Seldon) and Myles. That Detroit area is really different."

More: Former TCU football coach visits New Mexico State football camp

Buddin transferred to NM State after two years at Penn State, mostly due to his relationship with Seldon. Much like Seldon, Buddin was looking for a school where he had a quicker path to more playing time.

Penn State transfer linebacker Jamari Buddin is competing in New Mexico State fall camp for a starting spot at linebacker.

"It's a lot different as far as technique and fundamentals and what they look at compared to where I've been so it takes a minute for it to all come together," Buddin said. "I didn't get as much (playing time) as I wanted so I felt like I could go to a place where I could do my own thing and get on the field and play with my brothers."

Jamari Buddin Myles Rowser and Andre Seldon were all P5 commits who played together at Belleville in Michigan and are back together on the NMSU defense pic.twitter.com/rXuQp2eOPM — Jason Groves (@JPGroves) August 8, 2023

Rowser has been practicing at free safety, along with redshirt junior Mehki Miller and sophomore Malachi McLean.

"He is a really physical guy and a smart guy on the field," Seldon said. "I told him that we have genuine coaches who want you to learn and be better as a person. He knows what happened at Michigan so just comparing and contrasting that, he knew it was the best sport for him."

Aggies co-defensive coordinator Melvin Rice recruited Seldon in the past and has recruited the Midwest throughout his coaching career.

New Mexico State defensive back Andre Seldon is in his second year with the Aggies after transferring from Michigan.

"(Rowser's) parents wanted him to be with Andre just to maneuver through life," Rice said. "With me recruiting the Midwest throughout the majority of my career, they are tough and especially guys from Michigan. They produce at the next level and they love football."

At roughly the halfway point of fall camp, here are three takeaways:

New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia impressive in scrimmage

The Aggies scrimmaged twice last week with a two-hour scrimmage on Saturday. Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia had three touchdown drives in open fieldwork with a 20-yard Star Thomas touchdown run, a 1-yard Makhilyn Young scoring plunge and a short pass to PJ Johnson III.

What stood out about Pavia and all four quarterbacks on Saturday was repeated work to the tight ends with returner Trevor Stephens and Utah State transfer Ron Tiavaasue finding space both in the middle of the field and down the sideline.

"We've got (senior) Thomaz Whitford, who will be a big part of our offense so we will be ready to use him," Pavia said. "We are pretty stacked right there, stacked at running back so we will be excited to use everyone."

Aggies secondary focused on takeaways, pressure

Forcing turnovers, tackles for loss and sacks will be an emphasis for the Aggies defense this season.

Strong safety Dylan Early picked off Pavia in the end zone on Saturday and redshirt freshman outside linebacker Buddha Peleti had at least two quarterback sacks.

The Aggies are replacing both spots at cornerback with Seldon, Wyoming transfer Keonte Glinton, senior BJ Sculark and junior college transfer Reggie Akles standing out at the position.

"We are just working on communication with everyone in the back end," Glinton said. "Our depth is really good. We are focusing on executing when we are tired and then getting off the field on third down."

New Mexico State kicker Ethan Albertson returning to form

Due to injuries last season, Albertson had an up-and-down season. He finished the season 7 for 10 on-field goals after a 17 for 22 season in 2021. Albertson missed two games last season with injuries but hit his final six field goal attempts of the season. Albertson has lost weight and the Aggies will need his strong leg and consistency this season. He hit field goals of 51, 47 and 35 yards on Saturday with a miss from 47 yards.

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on Twitter @jpgroves.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Three takeaways from first half of New Mexico State football fall camp