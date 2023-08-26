Three takeaways: Charlevoix rides emotional roller coaster in OT opener

CHARLEVOIX — Charlevoix’s season opener against Traverse City St. Francis came with about everything one could want in a high school football game.

There were 11 lead changes or ties throughout the night, big plays, turnovers and even some extra football attached.

It also came with every emotion in the book along both sidelines, though the final feeling was one Charlevoix was trying to avoid, in a 41-40 overtime victory for Traverse City St. Francis.

“I’m proud of my kids,” Charlevoix coach Don Jess said. “We couldn’t have asked for anything more. They battled and battled. St. Francis, it goes without saying that they’re a good team, a good program.

A string of wild plays in the fourth quarter eventually led to the two heading to overtime knotted at 34-34. The Glads scored first in overtime, then knocked in the extra point to make it a 41-34.

Charlevoix's Henry Herzog (15) embraces teammate Landon Swanson, as Brayden Greensky also walks off the field Friday night moments after the overtime loss.

Two plays into Charlevoix’s possession, Landon Swanson scored from one yard out, though Swanson was then stopped short for Charlevoix on the two-point conversion.

Here’s three things that stood out from the opener.

No backing down

The last time St. Francis took to a football field came in the Division 7 state championship game and everyone knows the kind of program the Gladiators bring to the field.

SCOREBOARD: Northern Michigan high school football scores, updates for Week 1

It was also clear early that Charlevoix wasn’t going to be intimidated.

With 20 seniors on this team, Charlevoix was actually bringing the fight to St. Francis right out of the gates.

“It was a physical game on both sides,” said Jess. "Our offensive line did a tremendous job. Most of the line, with the exception of one, are three-year starters. Coach (Matt) Claflin does a great job getting those guys ready and Coach (Jim) Alger had the offense ready too.”

Charlevoix assistant coach Jim Alger consoles Rayder quarterback Brady Jess after the 41-40 overtime loss to TC St. Francis.

Charlevoix ran the ball 39 times for 363 yards, with all six touchdowns coming on the ground behind that push.

Defensively, the Rayders also made four tackles for a loss and collected a pair of sacks from Adam Streeter and Camden Carey.

PETOSKEY: Bus issues the only thing that slow Petoskey. Three takeaways, one burning question

Rayders show guts

With so many lead changes, it would have been easy for Charlevoix to fold at any point, but they didn’t.

Backed up on their own 31-yard line and facing a fourth and 21, Charlevoix quarterback Brady Jess connected with Owen Waha for a 36-yard completion, hauled in on a full-extension dive by Waha.

That catch later led to Jess in the endzone with a minute left, tying the game at 34-34.

Charlevoix's Owen Waha makes a diving catch on fourth down to keep the Rayders alive late in the fourth quarter.

From there, Charlevoix’s Landon Swanson picked off a pass on St. Francis’ ensuing drive and ran it back for a score that was then called back on a block in the back.

Situation after situation, Charlevoix showed the kind of guts and mental toughness you would expect from a veteran group.

“We wanted a challenge and we got one tonight,” said Jess. “It’s unfortunate we’re on the other end of it, but it’s week one and we’ve got at least eight more weeks to grow from this one.”

Playmakers emerge

Swanson finished the night with nine rushes for 48 yards and two scores, then 15 tackles and an interception defensively.

Jess ran for 94 yards and a score, Logan Wadkins had 85 yards and a touchdown, including a 75-yarder, Henry Herzog added 73 yards and a score.

MORE: Big plays lead to big opening night for Petoskey football in Ludington

Hudson Vollmer also had 92 total yards and a touchdown and Waha made three catches for 56 yards and intercepted a pass defensively.

"A great night for high school football," added Jess. "When Owen caught that fourth and whatever, to hear that noise behind us, it was amazing. We’ve got a great group of fans."

Contact Sports Editor Drew Kochanny at dkochanny@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @DrewKochanny, and Instagram, @drewkochanny

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Three takeaways: Charlevoix rides emotional roller coaster in OT opener