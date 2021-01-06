Three takeaways from Alex Smith's pre-Buccaneers Wednesday press conference

Three takeaways from Smith's pre-Buccaneers press conference originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Alex Smith normally keeps things very close to the vest, which can sometimes make for some dull press conferences.

On Wednesday, however, a few days before Washington's playoff matchup with the Buccaneers, the signal caller spoke to the media about a handful of very timely topics.

Here are three of the most crucial takeaways from the session.

1) The calf ailment, and not his previous, infamous injury, is what's hurting his mobility

Smith's effectiveness in the team's season finale declined as the game against the Eagles progressed, because Philadelphia started pressuring him more and more and testing his mobility. Tampa Bay will very likely do the same at FedEx Field on Saturday.

The 36-year-old is aware of his deficiencies in moving around, but explained that it's his recent leg issue, and not the awful one that everyone knows about, that's been slowing him down. He sounded frustrated by it, too.

"For me right now, it’s very much—up until my calf—I was feeling better and better and stronger and stronger," Smith said. "I certainly didn’t feel like I was limited if at all back there. Again, like I said, I continued to feel like that was progressing. I felt like I was stronger in moving around, better than I ever have... Certainly, last Sunday, you could probably see the difference between the first half and the second half."

That has to be a main reason that Ron Rivera is at least considering going with a rotation under center and perhaps spelling Smith with Taylor Heinicke. The veteran's calf may only have a certain amount of snaps in it before it becomes a major hindrance.

In the meantime, he's trying to maintain confidence in his physical abilities.

"Like I said, I’m doing everything I need to do to try to work through that," he told reporters. "You’ve got to be able to go out there and move around as a quarterback. You can’t just sit in the pocket all the time."

2) He's not stressing too much about potentially splitting time with Heinicke

Whether Rivera follows through on the bold idea he discussed on Tuesday remains to be seen. Smith, though, isn't devoting too much time to that possibility, which would be a first for him.

"I’ve never been a part of a quarterback rotation," he said. "For me, again, I’m focused on what I need to do to get ready to roll. Again, all that other stuff, I play quarterback. I’m getting ready to go in and get done what I need to get done this week, preparing obviously for a huge challenge, and getting out there and playing."

Smith mentioned how he, Heinicke and third-stringer Steven Montez do everything together these days, having "open and fluid" conversations with one another and "bouncing things" off the other people in the QB room. But actually sharing the ball to beat a common opponent would represent a whole new level of teamwork in his career.

3) Retirement isn't on his mind, either, but the love for football is still very much there

Someone had to ask the Smith: Has he devoted any time to considering retirement? After all, this could be his last appearance of the year, and with all he's come back from, maybe he's content with all he's accomplished.

Smith sidestepped the inquiry, not surprisingly.

"It’s so hard to answer that question given the circumstances of this week and getting ready to roll for Saturday," he said.

In a later follow-up, No. 11 did go long on how his recent experiences have reinforced his appreciation for the sport. When that disappears, many players choose to move on. For Smith, that particular aspect doesn't seem like it'll be the driving force behind that decision if he does ultimately make it.

"That feeling that it gives you, when you’re away from it, you certainly cannot find it anywhere else," he said. "You can’t duplicate it. You get away from it and you miss it quick. So, relishing it now. It just gets bigger and bigger. Certainly, you’re at the end of the season into January, it just magnifies it more and more. Absolutely relishing everything about this week."