Three strikes: No second no-hitter for Orioles' John Means, but scoreless streak stays intact

The sequel is rarely as good as the original. In movies, baseball, you name it.

Of course, when the first version is nearly perfect, anything that follows can't help but be a letdown.

Coming off his brilliant no-hitter, Baltimore Orioles left-hander John Means didn't tie Johnny Vander Meer's record and toss a second consecutive one on Tuesday night against the New York Mets. But he did extend his shutout streak to 15 innings before he was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the top of the seventh inning in a scoreless game.

The American League Player of the Week allowed six hits and no walks to lower his AL-leading ERA to 1.21.

Orioles pitcher John Means has allowed only seven earned runs in 52 innings over his seven starts this season.

The Orioles took a one-run lead into the ninth inning, but ended up losing the game to the Mets, 3-2, on rookie Patrick Mazeika's RBI groundout. Means didn't factor into the decision.

No-hit aficionados only have to wait until Thursday to see another pitcher attempt to tie Vander Meer's record. That's when Wade Miley of the Cincinnati Reds is scheduled to make his next start at Colorado against the Rockies.

Take me to the river

As pitchers continue to assert their dominance in the early stages of the 2021 season, there are those rare occasions when the hitters get some measure of revenge.

Jesse Winker of the Reds did so in rarely seen fashion against the Pittsburgh Pirates' JT Brubaker when he launched a home run 438 feet into the Allegheny River.

The San Francisco Giants make a big deal out of the Splash Hits into McCovey Cove -- the current total is 87 -- but far fewer have flown out of Pittsburgh's PNC Park.

Splashdown in Pittsburgh ☄️ pic.twitter.com/FdQIbYEZEg — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) May 11, 2021

Despite Winker's blast, the Pirates defeated the Reds, 7-2.

Inside-the-pork homer

Although COVID-19 outbreaks still seem to be an issue for major league teams, many of them are slowly increasing the capacities at their home stadiums. And as more people start showing up, the game-day experience begins to approach what we've come to know as "normal."

Perhaps one of the best signs of progress happened last night in Milwaukee -- with the return of the LIVE! sausage races.

No more sausage races from outside the stadium. They returned to the park itself tonight. pic.twitter.com/JGCPlKv7d9 — Steve Megargee (@stevemegargee) May 12, 2021

For the record, that's Hot Dog with the win.

But let's face it, with the Racing Sausages back ... we're ALL winners.

