Three storylines to watch as Oklahoma State football enters fall camp

Aug. 1—Oklahoma State football players reported to campus on Tuesday afternoon. The Cowboys' fall camp starts Wednesday morning. Calendars just turned to August.

Football season is officially around the corner. In Stillwater, that means long-awaited answers to vehement questions are on the way. Sooner rather than later, even.

Here are three storylines to watch entering — and throughout — camp, which will take the Pokes all of the way to their season-opening matchup with Central Arkansas on Sept. 2 in Boone Pickens Stadium:

Quarterback conundrum

Outside of staying healthy, which will be a key factor with one particular position group that'll be addressed later, determining who's going to lead OSU's offense has been priority No. 1.

Spencer Sanders, the Cowboys' quarterback of the past four years, unexpectedly hit the transfer portal in December and landed at Ole Miss after missing most of the latter half of the 2022 season with a shoulder injury.

All signs seemingly pointed toward Garret Rangel, a former three-star recruit who showed flashes in four starts, including an acrobatic touchdown pass against Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Gunnar Gundy, a redshirt sophomore this fall who started one game a year ago, was also in the mix.

But the portal taketh. That means it giveth, too.

The Cowboys landed Alan Bowman, who threw for 5,260 yards and 33 touchdowns with 17 interceptions in three years at Texas Tech before playing uber-limited snaps the past two seasons at Michigan. By all accounts, via OSU coach Mike Gundy and player availabilities throughout the spring, Bowman's experience shines through.

Still, as recent as Big 12 Media Days in mid-July, there wasn't a clear-cut starter. Not one named, anyway.

"We'll run this thing through half of fall camp, somewhere in that area, and if we feel like we know what direction we want to go, I'm going to be for making that decision at that time," Gundy said in Arlington, Texas. "If we don't feel like we know, then we won't make that decision."

Attrition in the trenches

Here's that particular position group mentioned a little bit ago. OSU's offensive line has to stay healthy for the Cowboys to keep afloat in a Big 12 Conference that's expected to be loaded.

The Pokes had eight different offensive linemen start at least four games in 2022. The correlation? The worst rushing offense in both yards per game (125.6) and yards per carry (3.4) OSU has presented to opposing defenses since Gundy took over in 2005.

That's an issue that has been addressed via the portal addition of Texas State standout Dalton Cooper, OSU's own Cole Birmingham returning from injury and changing the run game from a zone scheme to a gap scheme.

Who starts on this offensive line? Who eventually ends up being the odd man out? It's tough to say. But those were questions that couldn't be asked a year ago. A total depletion at the position already answered for OSU.

What to expect from Nardo's defense?

By this point, everyone who's followed the program since January knows what's happened to the Cowboys' defense throughout the offseason.

Linebacker Mason Cobb, their leading tackler from a season ago, declared he was entering the transfer portal before it even officially opened. Trace Ford, a defensive lineman who dealt with lingering injuries, transfer to Oklahoma.

Oh, and Derek Mason took a sabbatical after one year as OSU's defensive coordinator.

All of that culminated with the hiring of Bryan Nardo, who Gundy landed on in an attempt to present a different, effective look to opposing offenses moving forward. Nardo, most recently the defensive coordinator at Gannon University (Division II), changed his philosophy to a 3-3-5 during a longtime stay at Emporia State (Division II).

That's what appealed to Gundy, he said during spring camp. What Nardo's teams have done in the past is exactly why Gundy is confident he can make the jump.

It won't all be a 3-3-5, though. Of course, there'll be situational packages. But Gundy doesn't want or expect Nardo to reinvent the wheel. He wants him to take what he's been the architect of and combine it with the things that have made OSU successful in the past, including as late as the program's run toward the College Football Playoff in 2021.

That's something assured with the offseason promotion of Joe Bob Clements, who was elevated to co-defensive coordinator, a role that should go a long way toward Clements — entering his 11th season at OSU — helping integrate the old with Nardo's new.

Perhaps a full-time 3-3-5 isn't the best option, anyway. The result of that?

Georgia 65, TCU 7.

