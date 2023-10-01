Three Stars: Dillon Gabriel shines bright and leads the way as Sooners dispatch of Iowa State

Oklahoma is one win away from matching their entire win total from last year. If they win their next game, the dialogue about what this Oklahoma team can achieve this year may shift significantly.

Next up is a game against their rivals, Texas. But that game wouldn’t mean nearly as much if they laid an egg against Iowa State.

The Sooners won decisively, beating the Cyclones 50-20 in front of a packed-out Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday night.

The game never felt out of the Sooners’ control despite a couple of busts in coverage leading to two Iowa State touchdowns. Those two touchdowns allowed the Cyclones to cut the Sooners lead to one at 21-20. But with about nine minutes left in the second quarter, the Sooners took control of the game.

Oklahoma reeled off 29 unanswered points to put the game to bed.

The passing offense continues to hum, and while Gabriel didn’t complete 90 percent of his passes, he looked in command and played with an edge on Saturday night.

The defense pitched a second-half shutout and cleaned up some costly miscues that led to scores in the first half.

Here are this week’s 3 Stars from the win.

1. Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback

Dillon Gabriel may never be Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Sam Bradford, or whoever you attempt to liken him to. And that’s okay. Because he plays his own game.

He’s a talented player. While he’s not like the others, he gets the job done. On Saturday, he did a terrific job distributing the ball to his plethora of playmakers. Eight different Sooners had two or more receptions, and 10 different players recorded a catch.

He also looked decisive in the running game, where he scored twice. On one of those touchdown runs, he steamrolled an Iowa State defender.

His stat line on the day reads like 26 of 39 for 366 yards and three touchdown passes. He also rushed eight times for 37 yards and two touchdowns.

He’ll have to continue to play like this as Oklahoma attempts to do big things in 2023.

2. Brent Venables, Head Coach

Bucking the trend, one of the game’s stars was the head coach himself.

Brent Venables showcased his ability as a head coach to rally his troops and refocus them. They finished the half strong despite Iowa State breathing down their necks. And then, after halftime, his team focused, put their foot down, and didn’t let Iowa State get back in the game.

Oklahoma’s defense pitched a second-half shutout. Last year and under the previous regime, Oklahoma would’ve fought for their lives until late in the fourth quarter.

This defense is resilient, fixed its issues, and locked the game down.

3. Billy Bowman, Safety

Billy Bowman started Oklahoma’s day with an exceptional interception that he returned for a touchdown. He has now recorded interceptions in back-to-back games and is beginning to display the playmaking ability that made him such a highly-coveted prospect.

Oklahoma has a deep secondary that they believe in, and Bowman, aside from Peyton Bowen, might be the most athletic of them all.

