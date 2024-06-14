Three-star WR Charles Taplin headed to Michigan State

Michigan State has dipped down into Texas to grab a lengthy offensive target.

2025 Red Oak (Texas) three-star wide receiver Charles Taplin pledged to the Spartans just one week after spending time in East Lansing for an official visit.

Taplin, 6-foot-2, 160-pounds, chose the Spartans over offers from Arizona, Washington State, Tulsa, UTEP, and more.

*****

*****

The process from offer to commitment was a pretty quick one for Taplin, who was offered by Michigan State on May 8. One month later, he visited, and now, he's a member of the class.

Coming into this past weekend, he did not know he was going to make such a quick decision.

"It was really something on the visit," he said. "I just made the decision."

As far as why they stood out from the jump, Taplin says it was all about relationships.

"Just being treated like family right when I got there, it was like I was one of their own.

As far as the football side of things, it made too much sense for Taplin to pass up.

"Really they just want me to become a deep threat receiver in their offense and I trust that Coach Hawkins will develop me as a wide receiver. "Also, their pro-style offense will prepare me well for gettin to the league."

Taplin is a potentially high upside developmental piece in this 2025 Michigan State class. Because of the loaded roster at Red Oak and the array of weapons, Taplin has not been the primary target. As a junior, he reeled in 20 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns. But with his height, vertical speed, and ball tracking, he could prove to be much more valuable than his stats would suggest.