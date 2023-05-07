Three-star WR Channing Goodwin, whose dad played at Michigan, commits to Wolverines

Andrew Birkle, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh loves to say his program is a family.

That became literally true this weekend.

Channing Goodwin, a three-star class of 2024 wide receiver and U-M legacy whose father Jonathan Goodwin (1998-2001) played offensive line for the Wolverines, announced his commitment on the 247Sports YouTube channel Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound pass catcher from Charlotte, North Carolina (Providence Day) is high school teammates with fellow Michigan pledge, five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, as they head into their senior season.

MORE ON JADYN DAVIS: Michigan football lands Jadyn Davis, five-star QB for class of 2024

Goodwin is the 16th commit in Michigan’s nation-leading 2024 class but just the first wide receiver to join Ron Bellamy’s room in the cycle.

Rated the No. 511 recruit in the nation, Goodwin chose U-M over North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Louisville among others.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football lands three-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin