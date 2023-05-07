Three-star WR Channing Goodwin, whose dad played at Michigan, commits to Wolverines

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh loves to say his program is a family.

That became literally true this weekend.

Channing Goodwin, a three-star class of 2024 wide receiver and U-M legacy whose father Jonathan Goodwin (1998-2001) played offensive line for the Wolverines, announced his commitment on the 247Sports YouTube channel Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound pass catcher from Charlotte, North Carolina (Providence Day) is high school teammates with fellow Michigan pledge, five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, as they head into their senior season.

Goodwin is the 16th commit in Michigan’s nation-leading 2024 class but just the first wide receiver to join Ron Bellamy’s room in the cycle.

Rated the No. 511 recruit in the nation, Goodwin chose U-M over North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Louisville among others.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football lands three-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin