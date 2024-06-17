Three-star wide receiver Ryan Mosley picks up Colorado offer

Only a rising junior at Carrollton High School in Georgia, wide receiver Ryan Mosley has already compiled an impressive list of college offers.

Notable teams that have expressed early interest include the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Bulldogs and several other top college football programs. On Monday, the class of 2026 three-star prospect (per Rivals) announced Colorado as the latest Power Four program to extend an offer.

In revealing his offer on X (formerly Twitter), Mosley thanked head coach Deion Sanders, assistant director of player personnel Devin Rispress and wide receivers coach Jason Phillips.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Mosley played alongside five-star quarterback and fellow Colorado target Julian “JuJu” Lewis last season at Carrollton. As one of Lewis’ favorite receivers, Mosley racked up 31 catches for 471 yards and seven touchdowns, per MaxPreps.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire