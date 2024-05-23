Three-star wide receiver Rahim Hutchins Jr sets official visit

Three-star wide receiver Rahim Hutchins Jr is set to take an official visit to Nebraska next month. Hutchins previously announced the plans back in March.

Hutchins Jr. is considered a three-star prospect by both On3 and 247Sports. ESPN ranks him as a four-star prospect and top-200 player nationally, while Rivals does not yet have the Pearland, Texas native ranked or rated.

In addition to the Huskers’ offer, Hutchins also has offers from Boston College, Memphis, Michigan State, Texas Tech, UCF, and UTEP.

Maxprep has Hutchins credited for 17 receptions for 378 yards and five touchdowns.

The Huskers currently have eight commitments in their 2025 recruiting class, the most recent coming from four-star quarterback TJ Lateef.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire