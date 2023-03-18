Will three-star wide receiver Korey Duff take an official visit to Rutgers football?

Rutgers football has been pursuing Korey Duff for a long time, ever since offering the Long Island athlete last January.

Duff, a top five player in New York in the class of 2024, is one of the best prospects in the region. At 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Duff has the skill and athleticism to be an impact wide receiver at the Power Five level with the size to square up as a tight end.

Last season in 10 games played for St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.), he had 42 catches for 955 receiving yards with 12 touchdowns. He holds Power Five offers from Georgia Tech, Maryland, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

Rutgers was the first Power Five offer for Duff when they officially offered him over a year ago. When asked how things are trending with Rutgers, Duff said “Great.”

“Just spoke to coach Brock (wide receivers coach David Brock) yesterday,” Duff told Rutgers Wire on Friday. “(We’re) Both real excited to meet with each other in April.”

He said that Rutgers will be getting one of his official visits this summer.

Recruiting isn’t slowing down for Duff, not in the slightest. According to Rivals, he is a three-star and the fourth-best recruit in the nation.

“I will be at Texas next weekend and hopefully Texas A&M as well,” Duff said. “Syracuse, Pitt, Rutgers and possibly Georgia Tech all in April.”

The Rutgers visit will be on April 11 or 13.

Duff said he will be visiting Texas with his 7-on-7 team.

“Excited to see what they have down there,” Duff said. “Coach Flood (Kyle Flood), the offensive coordinator, came to visit me at I’m school back in December.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire