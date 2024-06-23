Three-star wide receiver commits to Arkansas

Three-star in-state wide receiver Antonio Jordan committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks out of Warren High School on Sunday. He is the second wide receiver to commit to the Hogs for the class of 2025 and the 14th overall commitment Arkansas has received.

Jordan earned Class 4A All-State honors at Warren during his junior season. Florida State, South Carolina and Tennessee are schools that Arkansas beat out for Jordan’s commitment. Both 247Sports and On3 have Jordan listed as the eighth best receiver in Arkansas in the 2025 class heading into his senior season at Warren. 247Sports lists Jordan as the 121st best receiver in the nation entering 2024.

He is the second three-star receiver to commit to Arkansas from the class of 2025, joining Kamare Williams from Palm Beach Central High School in Florida. Jordan is listed as 6-foot-6, 230 pounds by 247Sports.

