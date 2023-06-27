Three-star UNC football quarterback target sets decision date

Mack Brown and his staff have put together an impressive 2024 recruiting class, holding the No. 15 class per the 247Sports rankings. And while they continue to push for more recruits, they will soon learn their fate for a three-star target in the 2025 class.

Quarterback Bryce Baker is ready to make a decision and commit to a program, revealing that he will be announcing his decision on Tuesday night.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Baker is a Kernersville, North Carolina native that attends East Forsyth High School. Baker has a total 12 offers so far and has taken some visits including one to North Carolina back in early June.

The decision to commit this early could be a good thing for the Tar Heels after he visited Chapel Hill recently. He also took visits to NC State, Tennessee, and Wake Forest.

Baker has yet to release a final list of his offers so it’s hard to say who the favorite is.

Advertisement

North Carolina has yet to land a commitment in the 2025 recruiting class.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire