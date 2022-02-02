Three-star tight end Danny Lewis Jr announces his commitment

A highly coveted tight end has made his decision. Danny Lewis Jr of Westgate was originally committed to play at Cincinnati for Mike Denbrock. Once Denbrock left to take the offensive coordinator position at LSU, Lewis re-opened his commitment.

Lewis was down to three teams on National Signing Day with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators joining LSU in his pursuit. The Louisiana native was looking like a sure lock to join the Tigers considering his recruiter was now on the Bayou.

With both of LSU’s main rivals getting involved, it became more of a fight for Brian Kelly and Denbrock. On Wednesday we finally got the answer as to where he would be continuing his football career.

The Tigers were looking for their replacement at tight end after losing Jake Johnson to the Texas A&M Aggies. It was a foregone conclusion that both Jake and his brother Max would end up together. Once Jake announced his commitment to the Aggies, it was a waiting game to see when Max would announce his transfer to their SEC West rivals.

However, on this day it just wasn’t meant to be as Lewis chose Alabama.

