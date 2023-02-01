Three-star tight end commits to Wisconsin

Robert Booker, a three-star tight end from Waunakee, Wisconsin committed to the Badgers on Tuesday. The 6-foot-6, 215 pound athlete will join Wisconsin’s football team as a part of their class of 2024.

Booker picked the Badgers over nine other Division 1 offers, staying in his home state and going to the nearby campus in Madison. He became the third offensive player to commit to join Luke Fickell and Phil Longo’s offense in 2024.

So far, Wisconsin has gotten the commitments of four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas) and four-star tight end Grant Stec (Algonquin, Illinois) in addition to Booker for 2024.

BREAKING: #Wisconsin has received a commitment from in-state TE Robert Booker (@robertbookerr) The three-star junior from Waunakee is commit No. 3 for the #Badgers in the 2024 class https://t.co/uNk3qV5atj pic.twitter.com/Sg01JSjVl7 — Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) January 31, 2023

