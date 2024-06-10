Three-star TE Wyatt Herbel commits to Houston

Houston is continuing a strong run on the recruiting trail.

The Cougars are keeping another one close to home as Cypress (Texas) Cy-Fair three-star tight end Wyatt Herbel pledged to Houston Monday afternoon.

Herbel made the decision coming off a weekend official visit at Houston.

"I got to experience more of the Houston culture this weekend. I feel like one of the big reasons that made me like think I should definitely go here is the new coaching staff. I know coach (Willie) Fritz has been traveling a little bit and he's been to different programs and he's brought them up from the ground up and I feel like he's gonna do something great in Houston. I'm just trying to be a part of that."

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder saw his recruitment blossom this spring, picking up double digit offers. Houston offered May 1 and were able to create a connection almost instantly.

"I love coach (Kevin) Barbay, coach (Henry) Stone, all of them. They're great guys. and also another big part that made me commit is the factor of being close to home. I wanted to stay close to home and I just think Houston was the perfect fit because it's right down the road."

Barbay and the rest of the offensive staff have a vision for Herbel and his use within the Houston offense.

"I'm more of a receiving kind of tight end. They see me more as the move around guy putting me in the wing, putting me at slot, and putting me at wide out. They'll have me running routes, but I can still put my hand in the dirt, I can pull, I can do all that. So coach Barbay was saying they will use a lot of 12 personnel and he'll use me a lot in that."