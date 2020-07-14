Three-star TE J.T. Byrne commits to Oregon State

While recruiting operations on campus may be postponed through August by the Pac-12, that hasn't stopped schools from taking commitments.

Additionally, that did not stop 247Sports three-star tight end, J.T. Byrne, from unofficially visiting the Oregon State campus himself.

After looking around and falling in love during his unaccompanied tour, the Carmel, CA native committed to the university to play football in the Pac-12.

"For me, I feel like I have a great relationship with the coaching staff," he told Andrew Nemec of The Oregonian. "I fell in love with the campus when we visited this last weekend."

The 6'6", 238-pound prospect while unrated by composite rating, has a three-star evaluation by 247Sports who says he's the nation's No. 39 tight end and No. 72 overall player in California.

Byrne chose Oregon State over Army, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, among other FCS schools like Eastern Washington and Montana.

Part of the appeal to playing for Coach Jonathan Smith is the Beavers' belief in him as a tight end, his preferred position. Getting an offer from a P5 school for the role he wants to play was enough to end his recruiting process.

"Well, the beauty of this staff is they are supporting me as a tight end," Byrne said. "One of the things they really like about my game is the ability to go down the field and catch the ball. That's one of the areas of I take a lot of pride in with my game – the ability to stretch the field vertically."

With the graduation of Noah Togiai (44 receptions, 406 yards, 3 touchdowns) last season, there may be room for early playing time in Corvallis, as well. Currently, the Beavers have junior Teagan Quitoriano (5 receptions, 100 yards, 2 touchdowns) and sophomore Luke Musgrave (2 receptions, 18 yards) returning next season.

With his commitment, Oregon State has eight verbal commitments in 2021 with a class ranked No. 87 nationally. However, with Byrne not having a composite ranking, the Beavers will not rise or fall with his decision in the national rankings.

Three-star TE J.T. Byrne commits to Oregon State