Three-star TE Hollis Davidson pledges to Auburn

Auburn football has hauled in its second tight end commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Hollis Davidson, a three-star tight end from McIntosh High School in Peachtree City, Georgia, announced Tuesday that he will pledge his commitment to Auburn. He chose Hugh Freeze and the Tigers over programs such as Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Kentucky.

Davidson committed to Auburn after visiting campus for junior day last Saturday. He tells Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover that he has developed a great relationship with tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua, and can not wait to learn under him.

“They’re great. I really like how Ben (Aigamaua) is a family man,” Davidson said in a recent interview with Auburn Undercover. “He wants to take me under his wing if I come here and he gets along with my family really well. Coach Logan (Bradley), I actually met him today he was showing me around everywhere and he seems really awesome.”

Davidson is a three-star tight end according to 247Sports. He is the No. 22 tight end for the 2025 class and is the No. 42 overall player from the state of Georgia. He becomes the eighth player to commit to Auburn’s 2025 haul, which ranks No. 6 in the country.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire