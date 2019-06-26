Three-star TE Drake Dabney commits to Arizona

THE SITUATION

An official visit to Arizona was enough for three-star tight end Drake Dabney to confidently make a decision.

The Cypress (Texas) Ranch product committed to the Wildcats on Wednesday. Dabney was also considering Cal, South Carolina, TCU, Arizona State and SMU.

Dabney went in-depth on his commitment with Rivals.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I realized I wanted to go to Arizona probably on the second day of my official visit. I felt the most comfortable with the coaching staff, players and just the city of Tucson. I just got a feeling that no other school gave me."

"It was a very tough decision. I was fortunate enough to have a lot of great options. I liked the direction the program is going and the plan they had for the tight end. They were taking one tight end and they wanted that one to be me. They had the perfect balance of good football and education."

"I talked to coach (Jeremy) Springer the most. I enjoyed every conversation I had with him. It never felt forced and he was always super genuine."

"The highlights (of the official visit) were being able to see how they wanted to use me. Also, getting to hang out with some big-time players from the Houston area and, of course, telling coach (Kevin) Sumlin I wanted to commit."

"I’m excited to be able to go to one of the best business schools in the world and also play with big-time players who are looking to take over the Pac-12."

RIVALS REACTION

Dabney is a very good-sized tight end and a well-rounded prospect. He's an effective pass-catcher and blocker that doesn't need to come off the field.

During 7-on-7 this spring and summer, the three-star impressed with his athleticism, routinely making catches across the middle of the field and showing he can be a big threat in a vertical passing attack. Dabney also has soft hands and should have plenty of opportunities in Sumlin's offense.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is also a solid run-blocker. There's room to grow in that area, but he's reliable and certainly willing.