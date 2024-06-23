Three-star safety Joseph Albright pledges to TCU

TCU stays hot on this visit weekend as they reel in their second commitment of the day.

Spring (Texas) Westfield three-star safety Joseph Albright is the newest prospect to commit to TCU.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder picked the Horned Frogs over offers from Arizona State, Nebraska, Houston, and Utah, among others.

Albright discussed his commitment with Rivals, detailing how he arrived at his decision.

"TCU has been showing love to me since I was a freshman. Coach (Paul) Gonzales believed in me when no one else did and I hear a lot of great things about the program. I just feel like it’s the perfect fit for me in so many ways, I’m thankful to have the opportunity to attend the university."

The commitment for Albright is coming in June, but he says he knew long ago that this was going to be his eventual choice.

"I knew I wanted to Commit to TCU after I visited the campus for junior day. It felt like home from the time I got there to the time I left and it felt great to tell the staff that I’m joining the program. They welcomed me with open arms."

Albright's addition marks the second defensive back of TCU's 2025 class to this point, joining Whitehouse (Texas) three-star safety Julius Simms.

He also marks the 12th prospect TCU has landed since the start of May.