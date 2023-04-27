Three-star safety commits to Wisconsin

Kahmir Prescott, a three-star safety from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania committed to Wisconsin on Thursday, joining their class of 2024. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete picked the Badgers over 11 other Division 1 programs.

Coming out of Northeast High School, Prescott will become the first player to join Wisconsin’s secondary in 2024 after the team has already brought in linebackers Thomas Heiberger (Sioux Falls, South Dakota) and Landon Gauthier (Green Bay, Wisconsin) over the last month.

With Luke Fickell at head coach and Mike Tressel as defensive coordinator, Badger fans should rest assured that the team’s identity as a defensive monster within college football won’t be going away anytime soon.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire