Three-star running back Jayden Scott has Rutgers football in his top seven

One of the top athletes in Georgia has Rutgers football in his top seven programs.

Jayden Scott, a three-star running back from Stockbridge High School (Stockbridge, GA) included Rutgers in the top seven list he posted on Monday. The top seven included Duke, Louisville, North Carolina State, Northwestern South Carolina and Wake Forest as well as Rutgers.

He is a class of 2024 recruit.

In the On3 Industry Rankings, he is a consensus three-star who is the No. 500 player in the nation. Scott is ranked as the No. 43 running back nationally.

Last season in five games played, he had 542 rushing yards and four touchdowns for Stockbridge. The Tigers finished the season 10-3.

At 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, Scott is a physical running back who is patient in waiting for his holes to develop. He is also a track standout and is one of the top sprinters in Georgia.

He has run a 10.88 time in the 100 meters.

Related

NIT insider John Templon breaks down Rutgers basketball's outlook in the tournament

Rutgers currently has three commits in the 2024 recruiting class. In November, offensive lineman Kenny Jones, a tree-star, was the first verbal to the class.

In January, four-star running back Gabriel Winowich committed on a visit. He was followed by three-star quarterback A.J. Surace, the top quarterback in New Jersey, who gave his verbal in February.

Story continues

Related

Rutgers football: Former Pro Bowl center Shaun O'Hara believes in the direction of Greg Schiano's rebuild

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire