Three-star recruit Robert Grigsby announces his top six schools

With the college football season still months away, this is the time of year where recruiting is in focus for several teams.

Since Mack Brown’s return, UNC has done an amazing job in the recruiting department snagging a lot of big targets for their classes. Now, three-star offensive lineman Robert Grigsby could be adding his roots to the UNC tree.

Grigsby took to Twitter and announced his top six teams where the Tar Heels were one of them.

Grigsby is 6-3, 310 pounds out of Kennesaw Georgia. His size and speed clobbers the defenses and opens holes for his running backs to walk through. He was a 2021 All-region selection, who is diverse on the offensive line, however, the majority of the snaps saw him at right tackle. His pass blocking ability helped led North Cobb High School to back-to-back regional titles.

Grigsby is a part of the 2023 class, so sorry Tar Heel fans you will have to wait a bit to see him Carolina blue. If he does commit he will join four-star quarterback Tad Hudson, who is the lone commitment so far in the class.

