Three-star recruit Isaiah Deloatch brings physicality to Rutgers football

Rutgers football received a commitment from 2025 recruit Isaiah Deloatch on Friday, with the three-star prospect adding toughness and physicality to the Scarlet Knights’ defense.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound inside linebacker is a tackling machine, recording 53 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery as a junior at Hillside High School in North Carolina.

With his speed and athleticism, the future Scarlet Knight is one of the more explosive recruits in the 2025 recruiting class.

The addition of Deloatch gives Rutgers the No. 28 recruiting class in the nation according to 247Sports. He is now the eighth player to commit in this class and the second from North Carolina.

Film Review



Deloatch’s athleticism statistics are according to Hudl.com

40-Yard Dash Shuttle Bench Press 185 lbs Bench Press (Reps) 100 Meter Dash 400 Meter Dash Squats Deadlifts 4.51 4.8 280 lbs 25 10.88 54 420 lbs 480 lbs

Deloatch has excellent instincts at the linebacker position, offering relentless pursuit to opposing ball carriers. He has strong tackling abilities and is primarily a run-stopping player. Deloatch is a downhill linebacker, stepping into gaps to help in run support.

The North Carolina athlete can develop into an anchor for the Scarlet Knights’ defense, offering leadership on and off the field for Rutgers football.

Looking at Deloatch’s skillset, you can tell this 2025 recruit has strong and athletic hips. When evaluating Deloatch’s athleticism, he can adapt to play recognition, defending the run and pass. Watching him adjust to multiple formations, you can see how his athletic hips allow him to stop the run and cover the pass.

With the recruitment of Deloatch, Rutgers defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak received another talented defensive prospect who has high potential when he reports to campus in 2025.

