Three-star RB leaves positive reviews for Florida after recent visit

The Florida Gators are moving up the list of top choices for a highly regarded three-star running back after his latest official visit ended with smiles on everyone’s faces.

Running back Chad Gasper made a road trip to Gainesville to watch the football team play a scrimmage during its spring practice on Saturday, leaving a positive review in an interview with Gators Online.

Gasper said he crossed paths with both Florida head coach Billy Napier and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke — the latter of whom has been substantial in the recruiting process for the young prospect from Fulshear, Texas — during his recent visit.

Gasper’s connection with Juluke

The 2025 recruit told Gators Online that the player-coach relationship started after Gasper was offered a scholarship back in January.

“I loved (Juluke’s) coaching style,” Gasper said. “I liked how he kept it real; he kept it short and simple. He said he’s going to keep it real with all of his running backs and teach us life lessons. He said it’s not all about football. It’s about life too and he said he’s going to shape and develop me into a better man.”

Gasper noted that he’d like to set up another official visit sometime this year after enjoying his tour of the UF campus.

“I liked it. It kind of felt like I was home a little bit,” Gasper offered.

Recruiting summary

Gasper is ranked No. 461 overall and No. 42 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 550 and 47, respectively.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Florida a 34.4% chance of landing the talented running back, followed by the Ohio State Buckeyes (30.1%), Michigan Wolverines (25.8%) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (2.0%).

