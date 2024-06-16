Three-star RB Isaiah West Commits to Ohio State: 'The brotherhood is real'

Ohio State is adding to its already No. 1-ranked 2025 recruiting class as the Buckeyes received a commitment from three-star running back Isaiah West.

He is the second running back to commit to Ohio State in the 2025 cycle, joining Bo Jackson.

West, who is a New Jersey native but attends St. Joseph's Preparatory School in Philadelphia, was in Columbus this weekend for his official visit with the Buckeyes.

He had known for a while that Ohio State was where he wanted to be thanks to the strong relationships he's built with head coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Chip Kelly and Carlos Locklyn ("Coach Lock").

"I chose Ohio State because of the people within the program," West told Rivals. "The brotherhood is real and there is a consistent strive for excellence all throughout the building. I believe that Coach Lock can develop me into an elite back, and with Coach Kelly being added to the the staff, I think I’ll fit very well into the offense. I knew Ohio state was it after my unofficial visit back in May."

West felt like the bonds that he's made with Locklyn, Day, Kelly and the rest of the OSU staff were stronger than with any other program. This is the staff he believes will develop him best both on and off the field, and for good reason.

"I have a smooth relationship with everyone," West noted. "Of course, Coach Lock, he texts me every day. Me and Coach Day’s relationship is good as well, and he’s a very easy guy to talk to. Coach Kelly loves me. I’m excited to work with them all."

Another thing about Ohio State's program that has caught the attention of West is the energy of both the players and coaches and the overall atmosphere in Columbus.

"One thing that stands out to me is the energy that these guys bring to everything they do," West said. "They’re jumping and screaming and playing dodge ball before practice against the coaches on Fridays, and this energy is kept all throughout practice."

In addition to Ohio State, West had scholarship offers from Boston College, Connecticut, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, West Virginia and more.

However, Ohio State is the only school he decided to take an official visit to, and he had a great time in Columbus over the weekend.

"My visit was great," West said. "I had tons of great food, got to spend time with some of the players and have gotten closer with the staff. As for what I’ve seen, I got to see the majority of the facilities and campus and we discussed plans for me on my (next) unofficial (visit)."

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound West feels like he can bring a lot to the table for the Buckeyes once he arrives on campus. He is a willing runner between the tackles and accelerates through the line, but can also get to the edge and show his speed. Additionally, he can be hard to bring down, breaking a lot of tackles and fighting for extra yardage. West also takes a lot of pride in being a strong receiver out of the backfield.

"I’d say I’m an all-around back — acceleration paired with power and quick feet," West said when describing his game. "I have good hands and spend a lot of time on receiver work, which allows me to be versatile making me a threat all over the field."

The chance to play a program and university as prestigious as Ohio State is not something that West takes lightly. He is grateful for the opportunity.

"This opportunity is a blessing and I plan to make the absolute most of it," West said. "My parents taught me that nothing is given to anyone, so we gotta go take it. Go Bucks!"