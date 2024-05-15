Three-star RB Daune Morris schedules official visit to Auburn

One of the nation’s top 2025 quarterbacks, USC commit Julian Lewis, announced Tuesday that he will visit Auburn officially during the weekend of June 14. Later that day, it was revealed that a fellow Trojan pledge would also be on the Plains the same weekend.

Daune Morris, a three-star running back from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, announced Tuesday that he will visit Auburn during the weekend of June 14-16. Outside of Auburn, Morris will also visit USC on the weekend of June 21.

Morris committed to USC on April 7, choosing the Trojans over Auburn, Colorado, Florida, and several others. Despite committing to USC over Auburn, the Tigers and Morris are not ready to officially end their relationship. During a recent visit to Auburn, Morris shared with Auburn Live that running backs coach Derrick Nix is interested in Morris because of his versatility.

“(Nix’s) message is just letting me know that I’m a high-value guy to him. I’m the running back that he’s looking for. He really likes me,” Morris said. “He really likes that I’m versatile and likes me on and off the field. Coach Nix was just telling me that I’m the standard and that he wants me here.”

Morris is a three-star rated running back by On3, 247Sports, and ESPN, and is a four-star by Rivals’ standards. According to On3’s industry ranking, Morris is the No. 14 recruit from Tennessee for the 2025 cycle and is the No. 19 overall athlete.

