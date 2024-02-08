Three-star RB Brandon Hood signs with Georgia as PWO

Three-star running back recruit Brandon Hood has signed with the Georgia Bulldogs as a preferred walk-on. Hood is the latest three-star recruit to sign with Georgia as a walk-on despite having offers to play elsewhere.

Brandon Hood plays high school football for Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia. Hood is ranked as the No. 817 recruit in the country, the No. 63 running back, and the No. 92 player in Georgia.

The three-star running back also plays in the slot as a receiver some. Hood tore his ACL in the fall of 2022 and worked his way back. He also runs track and has good speed.

Hood has received scholarship offers from top college football programs like Louisville, Kansas State, and Boston College. Hood joins a crowded class of 2024 running back room at Georgia. The Bulldogs signed three four-star running backs: Chauncey Bowens, Nate Frazier, and Dwight Phillips.

