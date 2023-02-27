Three-star quarterback set to visit UNC football program

The UNC football program is off to a slower start for the 2024 recruiting cycle, having just three commitments early on in the cycle.

That’s the bad news. The good news is that there is a lot of time left before the class becomes official. Mack Brown and his staff have proven they can find success on the recruiting trail and getting that going for 2024 will be big.

One prospect that North Carolina has its eye on is three-star quarterback Daniel Kaelin. The Nebraska product hails out of Bellevue and is one of the more quicker risers in the 2024 class. He has a total of 15 offers so far including from UNC.

And now he’s set to visit Chapel Hill.

According to Allen Trieu of 247Sports, Kaelin is set to visit North Carolina this weekend.

It’s a significant visit as Kaelin might be ready to make a decision sometime in the Spring or Summer per Trieu.

Kaelin has offers from programs like Colorado, Nebraska, Missouri, Michigan State, Miami, Arizona State and Iowa among others.The 6-foot-2, 198-pound quarterback is ranked No. 26 at his position and the No. 3 player in the state of Nebraska per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

It’s hard to tell who is in the lead right now for the talented prospect but UNC getting a visit is big in this recruitment.

