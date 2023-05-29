Three-star quarterback Locklan Hewlett on his recent Rutgers football offer and his hopes to visit

Class of 2025 quarterback Locklan Hewlett was offered by Rutgers football last week. The Florida quarterback is hoping to visit the Big Ten program following the interest from the Scarlet Knights and their offer.

Hewlett, a consensus three-star recruit, plays for St. Augustine High School (St. Augustine, FL). He is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect with a strong arm and good footwork.

As a sophomore, Hewlett completed 58.2 percent of his passes (131-for-225) for over 2,000 yards. He had 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 games played.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past month, Hewlett has been offered by Miami, Iowa State and Cincinnati over the past week. Prior to that in late April he was offered by Texas A&M.

Rutgers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca visited Hewlett on May 11, a visit that led to the quarterback being offered last week by head coach Greg Schiano.

“Coach Ciarrocca came and watched me practice and was impressed,” Hewlett told Rutgers Wire. “Then a few days later I hopped on the phone with him and talked about the Rutgers program, then I had a follow-up call with coach Schiano where he also talked more about the program and then ended up offering me during that call.”

LSU, Miami, North Carolina, Texas A&M and Wake Forest will all get visits from Hewlett.

Advertisement

Related

Greg Schiano tells WFAN that Rutgers football has 'about one more recruiting class to fill this pipeline'

As for Rutgers, a visit is something that could end up happening for Hewlett.

“I love the program and the way they recruit, a Rutgers offer as a quarterback is hard to get and has a lot of value,” Hewlett said. “They evaluate first and then look at all the factors when recruiting a player…I don’t have a visit with Rutgers scheduled yet but I would love to schedule one soon.”

Related

CBS Sports Radio: Rutgers football is 'closer to being a bowl program now than they were when Schiano took over three years ago' Adam Korsak talks Canadian Football League opportunity, new Rutgers punter Flynn Appleby

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire