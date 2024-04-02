Three-star quarterback Jack Stupin walks on at USC football

USC’s quarterback room for the 2024 season just got a little bit better and added more depth with the addition of walk-on Jack Stupin from Tustin (California).

The USC quarterbacks heading into the spring were projected starter Miller Moss, former walk-on Jake Jensen, and recent UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Stupin is rated the No. 168 quarterback in the 247Sports rankings. He was not rated in the 247Sports Composite.

In his senior season, Stupin threw for 1,726 yards for 22 TDs against nine interceptions over 11 games. He also rushed for three more scores and 66 yards. One wonders what Lincoln Riley has planned for Stupin and — for that matter — Jensen. Keep in mind that Jensen did get to play very briefly in the Holiday Bowl win over Louisville. Perhaps the best way to view this situation is that USC and Riley now have two emergency quarterbacks behind Moss and Maiava, not just one. This is also another player in the quarterback room who can learn under the guidance of Riley and quarterback coach Luke Huard, who remained on staff for 2024 but in a different role. Huard had previously coached the inside wide receivers for the Trojans and was retained for this season.

