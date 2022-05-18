Three-star quarterback Daniel Kelly on his recent Rutgers football offer

Nebraska quarterback Daniel Kaelin was extended an offer from Rutgers football this week It is the latest Power Five offer for Kaelin who is turning into a national recruit.

Kaelin is a three-star in the class of 2024. He is one of the top players in Nebraska for his class.

Last year as part of a quarterback rotation, Kaelin had 700 passing yards, five touchdowns, a passer rating of 118.0 with zero interceptions.

The three-star quarterback played last year at Bellevue High School West (Bellevue, NE), Kaelin saw limited snaps as he played behind an upperclassman quarterback for a program that went 10-2 a season ago.

Currently, Kaelin holds Power Five offers from Arizona State, Florida State, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and Vanderbilt along with the Monday along with the offer from Rutgers football this week.

Check out what Kaelin had to say about Rutgers football, his recent offer as well as his conversation with head coach Greg Schiano and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson. In addition, he breaks down his recruitment, talks about Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker’s staff as well as what SEC program he hopes to camp at this summer.

Daniel Kaelin on when Rutgers football began to show interest

“Coach Gleeson came and watched me throw at my school last Friday. We talked on the phone [on Monday] for about 20 minutes and then coach Schiano got on with us for a while and he offered me a scholarship.”

Daniel Kaelin on how he feels after being offered by Rutgers football

“Honestly, coach Gleeson and coach Schiano told me a ton about the culture and values of their program and they really resonated with me. I’m hoping to get out there this summer to see it in person.”

Daniel Kaelin on the feedback from Rutgers football offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson

“Yeah, coach Gleeson was impressed with the way I throw and told me that I check all the boxes for him as far as a passer. We are going to start having some phone calls so we haven’t gotten to I depth about their offense, but coach told me he believes I would fit their system great.”

Daniel Kaelin on his interest in Rutgers football after the offer this week

“I have traveled a pretty good amount and I’m definitely comfortable with looking at schools outside of the Midwest. It’s definitely a blessing to get this type of opportunity.”

Daniel Kaelin on the programs he is hearing from the most right now

“I would say right now, other than Rutgers, I’m talking to Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, and Mizzou (Missouri) the most right now.”

Daniel Kaelin on the interest from Michigan Stae football

“They are definitely having some success as of late. I like coach [Jay] Johnson (offensive coordinator), coach Tucker and the rest of the staff up there, that’s what stands out to me.”

Daniel Kaelin on his impressions of Michigan State football so far

” I see a very pro style- balanced attack from their offense which I think fits me a lot. They have had some good talent lately as well.”

Daniel Kaelin on what other programs are picking up their interest

“Wisconsin and Duke are coming in this week to watch me throw, I know there is interest there. Kansas State is interested as well, and coach [Todd] Monken (offensive coordinator) from Georgia came up to watch me throw and likes the way I throw it as well. I will camp down at Georgia this summer. As far as offering though I’m not sure, but those schools are interested.”

Daniel Kaelin on being recruited by Georgia football

“Yeah, honestly any school that is recruiting me is a blessing. Georgia is a great program so it means a lot.”

