Three-star QB recruit Danny O’Neil decommits from Colorado; second decommitment in 2 days

Another day, another quarterback decommitting from Colorado.

Three-star quarterback Danny O’Neil announced on Monday he is decommitting from Deion Sanders' program, the second quarterback in as many days to withdraw their commitment to the Buffaloes.

Hayes Fawcett of On3 posted the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, of O'Neil's decommitment from the program. The quarterback shared the post with two praying hands emojis.

Ranked the No. 34 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class by 247 Sports, the Indianapolis Cathedral High School recruit had been committed to Colorado since March. He took a visit to Boulder in September and posed for photos in a Buffaloes uniform alongside other recruits.

O'Neil also has offers from Cincinnati, UConn, Houston, Illinois and Indiana, according to 247 Sports.

Colorado decommitments

O'Neil's decision to withdraw from Colorado came the day after four-star quarterback recruit Antwann Hill Jr. of the 2025 class announced he was decommitting from the Buffaloes. Two weeks ago, five-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. also rescinded his verbal commitment to Sanders' program.

With O'Neil and Hill Jr. no longer committed to Colorado, Sanders currently has no future quarterback recruits committed to his program.

It might not be all bad news for Sanders and company, as the recruits could still re-commit to Colorado in the future, or the Buffaloes might have plans for when the transfer portal opens on Dec. 4. Following Colorado's loss to Utah in the regular season finale, Sanders said he plans to go after a "plethora" of transfer recruits and Colorado is just getting started as it heads back to the Big 12 next season.

"We getting ready to start cookin,’" Sanders said afterward. "We getting ready to start go pick up that grocery and make sure we do it right. You know what we need. Everybody know what we need. You know dern well what we need, so we gonna get it."

What has Deion Sanders said about recruits decommitting?

After Watkins Jr. decommitted from Colorado, Sanders was asked about his future with Colorado amid concerns he would leave the program, and talked about what he tells recruits.

"I tell them what I told them when I came: I’m here, I’m here," Sanders said. "I tell 'em my mother’s here. My sister’s here. My dog is here. My daughter’s here. Three of my sons are here. My other daughter comes to darn near every home game. We’re here. I get mail here… I pay taxes here... I’m here. I don’t hear that. Maybe our recruiting staff hears it, but I don’t hear it. I’m too honest with parents. I’m gonna tell ‘em the truth."

Colorado finished the season 4-8 and 1-7 in the final year of being in the Pac-12, losing the last six games of the season.

Contributing: Brent Schrotenboer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deion Sanders, Colorado lose another QB recruit in Danny O’Neil