Three-star QB Cutter Woods earns Auburn offer

Three-star quarterback Cutter Woods has racked up several Power Five offers recently, most recently earning one from Auburn.

The Anderson, South Carolina native added three offers to his list this week. One of those offers was from Auburn, his first from an SEC program.

The Auburn offer was a long time coming, but it was not a surprise. Auburn quarterback coach Kent Austin began developing a relationship with Woods during his time at Liberty, and he has worked to continue the bond now as the Tigers quarterbacks coach.

Woods visited Auburn for a game during the 2023 regular season, and tells Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports that he enjoyed the sights and atmosphere of Jordan-Hare Stadium, as well as the city.

“Spent the night and my family went to church Sunday in Auburn, really liked that. Town in general is really cool,” Woods said in an interview with 247Sports. “I met Coach (Hugh) Freeze and Coach (Kent) Austin at Liberty a few years back. So we’ve had a good relationship for awhile. Have a lot of respect for Coach Austin, we’ve kept in touch and he’s been great to keep that going.”

Woods has thrown for over 3,000 yards in each of the last two seasons at Westside High School in Anderson, South Carolina, and has tallied 70 passing touchdowns in that time frame. The 2023 season was his best yet, when he passed for 3,915 yards and 42 touchdowns in a state championship-winning season. On the ground, he rushed for 345 yards and five touchdowns.

In the South Carolina class AAAA state championship game against South Florence, Woods passed for 248 yards and two touchdowns in Westside’s 34-32 win. Westside overcame a 20-7 first quarter deficit to pull out the victory.

Woods is a three-star quarterback from the 2025 cycle, and is considered to be the No. 30 quarterback of the class. Woods also has notable offers from Wake Forest, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Indiana.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire