Three-star pass rusher Micah Wing set for Rutgers visit this weekend

Rutgers football continues to look to at pass rushers for the 2022 recruiting class. One of the best pass rushers in the region is squarely in the mix and will be visiting the program this Saturday.

Micah Wing, rated a three-star according to 247 Sports, is expected to visit the Scarlet Knights for this weekend’s game against Wisconsin. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound defensive end is the No. 2 player in Delaware per the 247 Sports state rankings.

He is one of several high-profile recruits attending the game.

A dynamic edge rusher, Wing has a long wing-span and a tremendous burst off the line. He gets after the ball carrier effectively and wraps up opposing players well.

He has good pursuit and the ability to change direction.

Wing has a very good offer list that includes Boston College, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Arizona in addition to Rutgers.

Rutgers has two good edge rushers in this class with highly-touted four-star defensive end Kenny Fletcher (Delran, N.J.) and Demtrious Allen (Leo, IN). Allen is a prospect with big upside and potential.

Rutgers is 4-4 (1-4 Big Ten) this season and has some new life in their season following a 20-14 win last weekend at Illinois. Wisconsin has won four straight games to improve to 5-3 (3-2 Big Ten).