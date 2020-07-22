Three-star DE Omarion Fa'amoe commits to Oregon State over Utah, LSU

Oregon State has added some size to its 2021 recruiting class.

Three-star weakside defensive end Omarion Fa'amoe has committed to Oregon State University to play football, he announced Wednesday morning on his Twitter.

"First and foremost I want to thank my Heavenly Father up above," he wrote. "Without him none of this would be possible, and for also blessing me with an amazing family that continued to provide me with everything to help me succeed and get here in this point in my life. I also want to thank the many people for helping me put my name out there, helping me train and perfect my craft, and giving me this opportunity to make it to the next level of football and further my education: Coach Solovi, Stuart Tua, Mori Suesue, West High coaching staff, LaioneBuilt Fitness, West High school, and the MLYFUI Foundation.

"With all that said I have chosen to commit to the University of Oregon State."

The 6'2", 255-pound prospect out of Salt Lake City, UT is a composite three-star recruit ranked as the nation's No. 78 weakside defensive end, No. 12 overall player in Utah and No. 1446 player nationally, per 247Sports.

"I chose Oregon State because I wanted to make my mark outside of Utah," he told Andrew Nemec of The Oregonian. "I didn't want to go to somewhere because of all the hype it had around its program."

Fa'amoe also held offers from LSU, Utah, Nebraska, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington State, Arizona, and UNLV.

The newest addition to the Beavers recruiting class told The Oregonian that he plans to enroll early in January 2021 to participate in spring ball ahead of his true freshman season.

Fa'amoe is the ninth commitment of Oregon State's 2021 class which jumped from No. 86 to No. 80 nationally with his decision, leapfrogging Utah for the ninth-best class in the Pac-12 conference.

You can watch his junior season highlights here.

