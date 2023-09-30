Three-star OL Marc Nave decommits from Ohio State football's 2024 recruiting class

Marc Nave, an offensive lineman from Toledo, decommitted from Ohio State on Saturday.

Nave is a three-star prospect who was ranked as the No. 38 interior lineman in the nation in 2024 recruiting class.

He had been committed to the Buckeyes since March, a period of time that made him one of the longer-standing verbal commits in the cycle.

In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Nave suggested his pledge in the spring might have come too soon.

“I feel as if I rushed this process," he wrote, “and I've prayed on it and it is Gods [sic] plan not mine. I want to thank you all and I wish nothing but the best for your program going forward.”

Nave has helped Central Catholic High School off to a 7-0 start to the season.

The Buckeyes have three remaining offensive line commits in their 2024 class with Ian Moore of New Palestine, Indiana, as well Deontae and Devontae Armstrong of Lakewood.

