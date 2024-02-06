Three-star OL Kyler Brunan from Traverse City commits to Michigan State football

Michigan State football picked up another commitment in the 2024 recruiting class one day before national signing day on Wednesday.

Three-star offensive lineman Kyler Brunan of Traverse City announced his commitment to Michigan State on Wednesday. The Traverse City West senior, rated as the 37th-best recruit in the 2024 class in the state of Michigan by 247Sports, announced his commitment to the Spartans Tuesday afternoon.

Brunan, listed at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, previously committed to Army last July but de-committed a day before the early signing day in December to re-open his recruitment. In his announcement, Brunan tagged new head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive line coach Jim Michalczik and offensive line graduate assistant Jacob Lail.

Michigan State's new football coach Jonathan Smith speaks to the crowd during a timeout in the basketball game against Georgia Southern on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

All glory to God, after a long time of talking with family and prayer I’m blessed to say that I am committed to Michigan State Football! @Coach_Smith @CoachLail @MSU_Football @FBCoachM pic.twitter.com/qBpAXLAYF0 — Kyler Brunan (@BrunanKyler) February 6, 2024

As a senior for Traverse City West, Brunan was an honorable mention on the 2023 Free Press All-State team and was named offensive player of the year by the Traverse City Record-Eagle on their 2023 dream team.

Brunan's commitment brings MSU's recruiting total for the 2024 class up to 23 players. Eighteen players already signed their letter of intent on early signing day in December, and four other players have committed but not signed. Players who are verbally committed can officially sign their national letter of intent on the traditional signing day scheduled for Wednesday.

The other players who are set to sign with MSU on Wednesday are three-star defensive lineman Mikeshun Beeler from Chicago, who committed to MSU on Monday, three-star wide receiver Jaylan Brown from Texas, three-star linebacker Jadyn Walker from Portage and three-star kicker Martin Connington from Idaho. The recruiting class, coupled with the 11 players acquired through the transfer portal, are the first moves by Smith as the new head coach.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Traverse City OL Kyler Brunan commits to Michigan State football