Three star OL Kahlil House to announce commitment this week

After earning three commitments last week, Hugh Freeze and the Auburn coaching staff could keep their momentum going this week.

Kahlil House, a three-star offensive lineman from Warner Robins, Georgia, closed out his official visit tour by stopping in Auburn. Following his official visit to the Plains, House tells Auburn Undercover that he plans to announce his commitment this week.

Joining Auburn in the race for his commitment are Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Louisville, and UCF. According to 247Sports, his final visit is set for Louisville later this week.

Auburn was drawn to House because of his versatility. He tells Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover that offensive line coach Jake Thornton plans on using him in several ways if he ends up at Auburn.

“Right tackle, guard, and center,” House tells Auburn Undercover. “Coach (Jake) Thornton, what he explained to me was if I was to come here he’d start me off at tackle and then move me on inside and I’d develop and learn more.”

In what has become a normality, House also says that he enjoys the “family-like” atmosphere that he feels at Auburn.

Auburn offered House earlier this month, and almost immediately became the favorite to earn his commitment. 247Sports has already given Auburn two crystal ball predictions, and On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Auburn a 73.8% chance to land him.

House stands 6-4 and weighs 300 pounds. He is a three-star interior offensive lineman according to 247Sports and is the No. 86 player from the state of Georgia for the 2024 class.

