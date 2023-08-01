Three-star OL Jude Foster lands Auburn offer

The flips of five-stars Demarcus Riddick and Perry Thompson are still fresh on Auburn fans’ minds. However, it appears that Hugh Freeze and his staff are looking to change the minds of other recruits.

Last week, three-star offensive lineman Jude Foster picked up an offer from Auburn. Foster has been committed to Ole Miss since January.

Foster tells Cole Pinkston of Auburn Live that the offer from Auburn was surprising.

“(Jake Thornton) called me. It was the first time I have talked to him, it was pretty surprising,” Foster said. “I kind of knew that other schools would still pursue me and try to change my mind. So it was surprising but not too surprising.”

As of now, Foster says that he is firmly committed to Lane Kiffin and the Rebels, but is willing to give Auburn a look due to the lack of offensive linemen in Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class.

“That is something that they may lack or a need,” Foster said. “They have a lot of guys leaving so they’re trying to get a lot of good offensive lineman to come in. Same way with a bunch of colleges out there. Everyone pretty much has the same problem and needs good offensive linemen.”

Foster is rated as a three-star across all recruiting platforms. He is the No. 63 interior offensive lineman for the 2024 class and is the No. 30 player from the state of Louisiana.

More Recruiting!

Perry Thompson reveals deciding factor for choosing Auburn

Auburn surging for elite offensive lineman DeAndre Carter

Four-star DL Kamarion Franklin takes last-minute trip to Auburn

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire