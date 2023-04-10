Three-star OL Isaiah Autry includes Auburn in top five

Hugh Freeze was instrumental in hauling in Auburn’s best class of high school linemen in years last recruiting cycle and looks to continue building momentum into 2024.

On Easter afternoon, the Tigers learned that one of the best recruits from the state of Mississippi is strongly considering Auburn as the next step in his athletic career. Isaiah Autry, a three-star offensive tackle from Tupelo, Mississippi, shared Sunday that Auburn, as well as Alabama, Florida State, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma, are the top five schools that he will focus on until the end of his recruitment.

Ole Miss was the first program to offer Autry in October 2021, and Auburn followed suit in January of this year. Oklahoma is the latest program to offer Autry, doing so on March 27.

It appears that the in-state program, Ole Miss, will be the one to beat for Autry’s signature. According to 247Sports, David Johnson of Inside the Rebels has given Ole Miss the Crystal Ball, while On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Rebels a 48.5% chance to land him.

The good news for Auburn is that On3 lists the Tigers next in line with an 18.5% chance to earn his commitment, so an extra push from Freeze and staff may increase that percentage.

Autry is a 6-6, 280-pound offensive tackle from Itawamba Agricultural High School in Fulton, Mississippi. According to 247Sports rankings, Autry is the No. 34 overall offensive tackle in the nation and is the No. 17 overall prospect from the state of Mississippi for the 2024 cycle. He is currently a three-star lineman according to On3 and 247Sports.

More Recruiting!

Transfer guard Denver Jones commits to Auburn Cornerback target Tevis Metcalf puts Auburn in top 4 Four-star WR Mario Craver puts Auburn in top 10

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire