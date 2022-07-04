Three star OL from Illinois commits to Arkansas

It was a happy Independence Day for head coach sam pittman and Arkansas Football, as they landed their third commit in the month of July on Monday.

Paris Patterson Jr., a 2023 three-star interior offensive lineman from East St. Louis, Missouri, announced on Twitter Monday that he will continue his athletic career post-high school at Arkansas.

In order to land Patterson’s commitment, the Razorbacks’ coaching staff moved quickly. Arkansas extended an offer to Patterson less than two weeks ago, on June 22. Two days after receiving an offer, Patterson took his official visit to Arkansas, then committed just over a week later.

Patterson becomes the fourth offensive lineman to commit to the 2023 class, joining Joey Su'a, Ian Geffrard, and Luke Brown.

Paris Patterson Jr. is a 6-6, 345-pound interior lineman from East St. Louis, Mo. He is ranked as the No. 33 overall interior lineman in the nation, and the No. 8 overall prospect from the state of Illinois. He chose Arkansas over Iowa State, Tennessee, and LSU.