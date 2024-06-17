Three-star OL Demetris Dean pledges to Houston

Houston stays on a hot streak during their official visit weekends as they reel in another commitment.

The newest pledge is Jasper (Texas) three-star offensive lineman Demetris Dean II.

Dean was among the visitors on campus this weekend in Houston.

There have been multiple commitments this weekend coming out of the Houston official visitor group, Dean being the latest. He talked about the visit weekend and how the full affair played into his decision.

"Everybody around you is welcoming there," Dean said. "They showed the love and held it there for me."

The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder has developed strong relationships within the Houston program. It helps when Dean has a familial connection on campus.

"I have a lot of family in Houston and my aunt also works there."

The official visit weekend was really just a formality for Dean, who knew he was going to make his decision. The key to the visit was getting his mother on campus and letting her see the program for herself.

"It was already in my mind, just had to get my mom there."

Dean is now the 10th commitment in the Cougars' 2025 class, including the third announcement today.