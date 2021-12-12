Three-star OL Cam Williams commits to Texas

The University of Miami did Texas a huge favor by hiring Mario Cristobal away from Oregon.

Cristobal’s departure gave Texas another chance at a couple of offensive linemen that they had previously committed to the Ducks.

Texas and Kyle Flood have capitalized on their second chance after closing on five-star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks on Saturday, and now landing another former Oregon commit, Cam Williams.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Cameron Williams has Committed to Texas, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’7 360 OT from Duncanville, TX decommitted from Oregon last week and chose the Longhorns over Miami More Here (FREE): https://t.co/CMVHumNb3t pic.twitter.com/rKLoozjuqF — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 12, 2021

Williams is a three-star prospect ranked as the No. 39 offensive tackle in the nation by 247Sports. The 6-foot-7, 360-pound Duncanville product committed to the Horns over Oregon, Miami and Oklahoma.

Closing this class strong is vital as Texas needs help on the line of scrimmage in a major way. High-priority targets Devon Campbell, Malik Agbo and Kam Dewberry are still on the board.

Texas has the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation with a little less than a week away from early signing day.

